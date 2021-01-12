Watch Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s new video for ‘The Only One’

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a new video for their song ‘The Only One’ from latest album ‘Sideways to New Italy’. The Michael Ridley-directed video follows the character of Pie Man as he traverses the band’s local Melbourne streets.

“The places are real, the people are real, the pie is made of cardboard and sticky tape,” the band explain.

Check out the video for ‘The Only One’ below:

‘Sideways to New Italy’, Rolling Blackouts’ second studio album, arrived back in June of last year.

In a four-star review, NME praised the band’s ability to pair their bright, jangly guitar-pop stylings with reflective lyricism.

“‘Sideways To New Italy’ might sound like sun-splashed indie for good times, but there’s a great deal of angst buried within. Yet this is clearly also the sound of a band excited to be in the studio together; warmth and friendship seeps through every note.”

Last month, Rolling Blackouts announced an Australian tour behind ‘Sideways to New Italy’ – they’re set to take in dates across the country between March and April.

Back in September, the band shared a remotely-filmed live video of ‘Sideways to New Italy’ track ‘Falling Thunder’, joined by fellow Melburnian songwriter Laura Jean.