Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share new single ‘Cameo’

Melbourne indie-rock outfit Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their latest single, ‘Cameo’.

Listen to it below:

‘Cameo’ is the band’s fourth single lifted from their forthcoming full-length, ‘Sideways to new Italy’. The album is set to drop tomorrow (June 5) via Ivy League.

“This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals,” said singer/guitarist Fran Keaney in a statement.

“The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”

New Italy is a village located near New South Wales’ Northern Rivers, where drummer Marcel Tussie is from.

Per a press statement, the band found inspiration in the idea of “people trying to find home somewhere alien”.

“I felt completely rudderless on tour,” Keaney said.

“It’s fun but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Who am I anymore?’ You feel like you’re everywhere and nowhere at the same time. And no one in particular.”

The Melbourne quintet are currently slated to play from an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the final episode of livestream series The State of Music. They’ll be joined by artists Stella Donnelly, Violent Soho, The Temper Trap and DMA’S.

Recently, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performed early single ‘Angeline’ from isolation, which was first released in 2013.