Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share new single ‘She’s There’, announce second album

Melbourne jangle popsters Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their second studio album ‘Sideways To New Italy’ will arrive in June of this year.

They’ve also shared a new single from the forthcoming project entitled ‘She’s There’, with an accompanying video. Watch it below:

The new video was directed by prolific photographer Nick McKinlay, with musician Stella Donnelly receiving an assistant credit. The band’s video for ‘Cars in Space’, the first single released from the new album last month, featured Julia Jacklin as assistant director.

The band premiered ‘She’s There’ on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show this morning (April 1). The new singles are the band’s first new music since last year’s double A-side 7″ of ‘Read My Mind’ and ‘In The Capital’. Their debut album ‘Hope Downs’ was released in 2018 via Sub Pop.

The new album’s titular New Italy is a village near New South Wales’s Northern Rivers, where drummer Marcel Tussie is from, founded by Venetian survivors of a colonial expedition. Per a press statement, the band found inspirational commonality in the idea of “people trying to find home somewhere alien”, with their own experience while relentlessly touring off the back of their debut album.

“I felt completely rudderless on tour,” singer-songwriter-guitarist Fran Keaney says.

“It’s fun but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Who am I anymore?’ You feel like you’re everywhere and nowhere at the same time. And no one in particular,” fellow singer-songwriter-guitarist Joe Russo adds, “We saw a lot of the world, which was such a privilege, but it was kind of like looking through the window at other people’s lives, and then also reflecting on our own.”

The songs on ‘Sideways To New Italy’ are purportedly set in various locations across the globe as a result of this touring.

Last month, Rolling Blackouts played a free Sydney show after their show supporting Pixies was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. It was staged at The Vic on the Park, where Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever played their first show in Sydney “to no one”, they quipped in a statement.

‘Sideways To New Italy’ will be released on June 5, via Ivy League/Sub Pop.