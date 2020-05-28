Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 — check out their upcoming live dates below.

The Melbourne band are gearing up to release their second album ‘Sideways to New Italy’ next week (June 5), which is the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Hope Downs’.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will tour on these shores in support of ‘Sideways To New Italy’ in March 2021, with the run set to include their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 5.

Support will come from Pip Blom on all dates except their Dublin show on March 15. You can see Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

March 2021

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton

5 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

6 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

7 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

9 – SWX, Bristol

10 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds

11 – O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester

12 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

13 – Queen Margaret Union (QMU), Glasgow

15 – Vicar Street, Dublin

17 – Tramshed, Cardiff

18 – The Level, Nottingham

19 – The Foundry, Sheffield

You can find ticket information on Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s UK and Ireland tour here, with general sale set to start on June 5 at 9AM.

Earlier this month, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever previewed ‘Sideways To New Italy’ with the release of the track ‘Falling Thunder’.