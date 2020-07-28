Rolling Loud Festival confirm line-up and new dates for 2021

Organisers of the first-ever European edition of Rolling Loud Festival have confirmed the line-up and new dates for 2021.

This year’s event which was due to see A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa headline Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão in Portugal on July 8-10 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it has now been confirmed that the headliners will return next for the bash next year along with all the other acts that were set to be on the bill in 2020, including Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey.

The dates for next year’s event will now also take place between July 6-8, 2021.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday (July 30) before tickets go general sale the following day (July 31) at the same time. You can purchase tickets here.

The event, which is billed as “the world’s largest hip-hop festival”, has become a key festival fixture in the US since debuting in 2015, with past editions being held in LA, Oakland and New York City.

This year’s flagship Rolling Loud Festival was due to take place in Miami in May but it was also cancelled.

It is set to return in 2021 though between February 12-14.

Coachella was among a number of other festivals cancelled and rescheduled for 2021 in the US.

Originally set to take place this year on April 10–12 and 17–19 with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean as headliners, the Indio, California festival was then moved to October 9–11 and 16–18.

But those dates were also cancelled and Coachella will now take place with a “new line-up” on April 9–11 and 16–18, 2021. All 2020 tickets will be honoured for the 2021 festival.