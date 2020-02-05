Rolling Loud Festival to make European debut with A$AP Rocky, Future and many more

A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa have been named as the headliners of the first-ever European edition of Rolling Loud Festival.

The event, which is billed as “the world’s largest hip-hop festival”, has become a key festival fixture in the US since debuting in 2015, with past editions being held in LA, Oakland and New York City. This year’s flagship Rolling Loud Festival will take place in Miami in May.

Rolling Loud’s organisers have now announced the first-ever European edition of their festival. Heading to Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, The Algarve in Portugal from July 8-10, the inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal will welcome headline slots from A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa.

Advertisement

The likes of Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey are also on the bill, which you can see below.

Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, co-founders of Rolling Loud, said of their European expansion: “After five years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion.”

Tickets for Rolling Loud Europe 2020 go on pre-sale tomorrow (February 6) at 8am GMT, before a general commences this Friday (February 7) at 8am. You can find out more information about Rolling Loud Festival Europe here.

A$AP Rocky will also headline Wireless Festival in London this summer on a bill which includes Skepta and Meek Mill.