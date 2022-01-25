J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future to headline Rolling Loud Portugal 2022

J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future have been announced as the headliners of the inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal festival.

After its initial launch was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Loud – billed as “the world’s largest hip-hop festival” which already stages events in Miami, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and New York City – will now aim to make its European debut in July 2022.

Rolling Loud Portugal is set to take place from July 6-8 this year at Praia De Rocha Beach in Portimão, which is located in Portugal’s Algarve.

J. Cole will headline the opening night of the festival on July 6, with A$AP Rocky topping the bill the following evening (July 7). Future will then close Rolling Loud Portugal on July 8.

The likes of AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Ms. Banks, Rico Nasty and Central Cee will also perform at this year’s inaugural festival – you can check out the line-up for Rolling Loud Portugal 2022 so far below.

Pre-sale access to tickets will be available from 10am on Friday (January 28) before general sale starts at 12pm.

You can find out more information about Rolling Loud Portugal 2022 by heading here.

J. Cole will also headline Bonnaroo festival in the US later this year, topping the bill with Tool and Stevie Nicks.

In other festival news, both Parklife and End Of The Road Festival announced more information about their respective line-ups for 2022 earlier today (January 25).