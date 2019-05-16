The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour dates after Mick Jagger’s surgery

The band were forced to postpone their North American tour for the frontman to have heart surgery

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their ‘No Filter’ North American tour following Mick Jagger’s recovery from heart surgery.

The shows were originally scheduled to begin in April but had to be postponed when the frontman underwent heart replacement surgery.

Now, the stadium tour will begin in Chicago on June 21, continuing through 13 other cities across the States before concluding in Miami on August 31. Tickets for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled shows, while a new date has been added at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14.

The Rolling Stones will play:

June 21

21 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

25 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

29 – Oro-Medonte, ON, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds



July 2019

3 – Washington, D.C., FedEx Field

7 – Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

14 – New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

19 – Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field

23 – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

27 – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium



August 2019

1 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

5 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

10 – Denver, CO, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

14 – Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

18 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

22 – Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl

26 – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

31 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

Jagger assured fans he was making a full recovery earlier this week by sharing a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror in a dance studio. Soundtracked by The Wombats’ ‘Techno Fan’, the 75-year-old musician energetically sidestepping and moving around the room while mouthing along to the track.

Meanwhile, the Stones recently announced they are set to release a deluxe reissue of ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’. The new edition of the concert film will arrive on June 7 in the US and June 28 in the UK.