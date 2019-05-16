The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour dates after Mick Jagger’s surgery

The band were forced to postpone their North American tour for the frontman to have heart surgery
The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their ‘No Filter’ North American tour following Mick Jagger’s recovery from heart surgery.
The shows were originally scheduled to begin in April but had to be postponed when the frontman underwent heart replacement surgery.
Now, the stadium tour will begin in Chicago on June 21, continuing through 13 other cities across the States before concluding in Miami on August 31. Tickets for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled shows, while a new date has been added at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14.
The Rolling Stones will play:
June 21
21 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
25 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
29 – Oro-Medonte, ON, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds
July 2019
3 – Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
7 – Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
14 – New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
19 – Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field
23 – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
27 – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
August 2019
1 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
5 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
10 – Denver, CO, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
14 – Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field
18 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium
22 – Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl
26 – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
31 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
Jagger assured fans he was making a full recovery earlier this week by sharing a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror in a dance studio. Soundtracked by The Wombats’ ‘Techno Fan’, the 75-year-old musician energetically sidestepping and moving around the room while mouthing along to the track.
Meanwhile, the Stones recently announced they are set to release a deluxe reissue of ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’. The new edition of the concert film will arrive on June 7 in the US and June 28 in the UK.