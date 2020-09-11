The Rolling Stones break chart record as they beat Declan McKenna to Number One

The Rolling Stones have broken a chart record and beaten Declan McKenna to the Number One spot on the UK chart today (September 11).

The veteran band were in a tight race for the top with the young star after their 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’ was reissued last week (September 4).

The Stones beat McKenna’s second album ‘Zeros’ to Number One by just over 800 sales and lead on physical copies, according to the Official Charts Company. ‘Zeros’ took the Number Two spot this week, with Pop Smoke, Nines and Taylor Swift rounding out the Top Five.

The group’s 13th Number One album means they have now set a new record as the first band in UK chart history to hit the top of the charts with an album across six different decades. They are also now tied with Elvis and Robbie Williams for most Number One albums, with only The Beatles having achieved more with 15.

Yesterday (September 10), McKenna posed in a t-shirt that read, “Who the fuck is Mick Jagger?” as the chart battle heated up. At the time, less than 50 physical units separated the two acts.

Last week (September 4), the rising star opened up to NME about his current success and his battles with imposter syndrome, saying: “I’ve just been sitting on an album for a year, and I have had too much time to ask myself questions about the musical direction I have gone in. When you get to that point, you begin to wonder if you are an absolute fraud.”

Meanwhile, Jagger recently addressed the possibility of the Stones recording new music while the coronavirus pandemic continues. “I don’t know when we’re gonna get together at the moment,” he said. “We don’t know when we’re going to get together and record. It’s got to be in safe circumstances and all that stuff.”