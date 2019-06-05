The Rolling Stones confirm ‘No Filter’ support acts

The tour will kick off later this month

The Rolling Stones have announced the support acts for their upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour.

The band will kick off the North American headline dates later this month, beginning in Chicago on June 21 and stretching through to a final gig in Miami on August 31.

They will be joined on the road by several different acts, including The Wombats, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr, and more.

The full list of the Rolling Stones’ tour dates and support acts is as follows:

June 2019

21 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field (w/ St. Paul & The Broken Bones)

25 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field (w/ Whiskey Myers)

29 – Oro-Medonte, ON, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds (w/ The Glorious Sons and The Beaches)



July 2019

3 – Washington, D.C., FedEx Field (w/ Ghost Hounds)

7 – Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium (w/ Gary Clark Jr)

14 – New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (w/ Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with Soul Rebels)

19 – Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field (w/ The Revivalists)

23 – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Des Rocs)

27 – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium (w/ Bishop Gunn)



August 2019

1 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium (w/ The Wombats)

5 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium (w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real)

10 – Denver, CO, Broncos Stadium at Mile High (w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

14 – Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field (w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real)

18 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium (w/ Vista Kicks)

22 – Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl (w/ Kaleo)

26 – Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium (w/ Kaleo)

31 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium (w/ Juanes)

The ‘No Filter’ tour was originally scheduled to take place in April, but had to be postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

The frontman assured fans he was getting back to his old self following the procedure by sharing a video of him in a dance rehearsal studio. In the background, a song by one of the ‘No Filter’ support acts could be heard – The Wombats’ ‘Techno Fan’.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones recently rescinded the rights and royalties to The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’. The band had taken all profits from the song since its 1997 release due to it sampling part of their song ‘The Last Time’.