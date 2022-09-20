RollWithIt TikTok trend inspires Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis‘ classic song ‘Roll With It’ has been trending on TikTok, with users uploading clips of them singing along to the single in their best Liam Gallagher impression.

The song, which appears on the Manchester band’s second album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory’ and is also known for being their infamous chart battle song against Blur’s ‘Country House’ in 1995, appears to have a new audience with children and teenagers alike engaging with the trend.

#RollWithIt sees TikTok users play the intro to the track – usually wearing a bucket hat or displaying “lad” behaviour – before singing the lyrics “You gotta roll with it” with makeshift mics above their heads in classic Liam style.

Friends and/or family members are often spotted holding up the mic or rocking with the fake Gallaghers as the tune rings out. In some clips, people pretend to get into fights before taking to the stage. Watch some of the best uploads below.

Meanwhile, last month Liam Gallagher shared a new remix of his track ‘Diamond In The Dark’ by DJ Premier.

The original version of the song appear’s on the former Oasis singer’s third solo studio album, ‘C’mon You Know’, which came out in May.

Premier’s spin on ‘Diamond…’ marked Gallagher’s first official remix. The legendary Gang Starr producer has previously worked with the likes of Dr Dre, Jay-Z, Nas and Notorious B.I.G..

‘C’mon You Know’ bagged Gallagher his fourth consecutive UK Number One album as a solo artist, and earlier this summer featured in NME‘s ‘best albums of 2022… so far!’ list.