Rolo Tomassi announce UK and European tour for 2022

Rolo Tomassi have announced details of their UK and European tour for 2022.

The five-piece, who released their last album ‘Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It’ in 2018, returned last month with the single ‘Cloaked’.

Rolo Tomassi will make their live comeback with a hometown show in Brighton on November 12, with the band also set to perform at Netherlands’ Complexity Fest and 2000trees Festival in 2022.

The band have this morning (September 29) announced a full set of UK and European tour dates for February, with support on all dates set to come from Pupil Slicer.

“With more new music to follow, we can’t wait to get back at it and be back in a live, touring setting,” Rolo Tomassi said in a statement.

“These dates are the biggest headline shows we’ve done and we have lots planned to make sure it’s the best show we’ve ever presented. Really excited to welcome Pupil Slicer as our special guests also.”

Tickets for all of the dates go on sale at 10am on Friday (October 1) from here, and you can see Rolo Tomassi’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

10 – Antwerp Trix, Belgium

11 – Péniche Antipode, Paris, France

12 – Complexity Fest, Haarlem, Netherlands

14 – Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

15 – Strahov 007, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – A38, Budapest, Hungary

17 – Vienna Arena, Austria

18 – Feierwerk, Munich, Germany

19 – MTC, Cologne, Germany

21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

22 – Club Academy, Manchester

23 – Fleece, Bristol

24 – Oval Space, London

Speaking in a statement last month, Rolo Tomassi vocalist Eva Spence said that the band are “excited to finally share new music after spending the last two years working on our new record”.

“Writing has been essential for us this past year in the absence of playing live, we can’t wait to get back on the road and hope to see you at a show soon.”