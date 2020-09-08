Rolo Tomassi leave Holy Roar after label founder accused of sexual abuse

Rolo Tomassi have announced they have parted ways with their record label, Holy Roar, after its founder Alex Fitzpatrick was accused of rape and sexual abuse.

Fitzpatrick, who founded the label in 2006, was accused of non-consensual sex and emotional abuse by two women in a series of allegations posted to Instagram.

In the wake of their initials claims, a third woman came forward to allege that she had experienced similar treatment at the hands of Fitzpatrick.

Advertisement

Rolo Tomassi have now confirmed that they have split from the label in the wake of the allegations.

“In light of the allegations about Alex Fitzpatrick, we have ended our relationship with him and Holy Roar as a label, effective immediately.

“We have zero tolerance for abusive behaviour and stand in solidarity with those that have come forward.”

Their label mates Ithaca said they had “zero tolerance” for abusers, but stopped short of leaving the label.

“We’ve been made aware of some very concerning allegations against Alex Fitzpatrick,” they wrote.

Advertisement

“As a band, [we] have zero tolerance for abusers and abusive behaviour, and are deciding on our next steps.

“In the mean time we hope to see clear action taken by the Holy Roar team, if they decide to continue the label, to distance themselves from Alex and his actions.

“We stand with survivors.”

Fitzpatrick is yet to respond, but has been contacted for comment by NME.