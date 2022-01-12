Rolo Tomassi release sombre new single, ‘Closer’

Rolo Tomassi have released a new song, the ethereal ‘Closer’, lifted from their forthcoming studio album, ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’.

In a press statement, the band’s keyboardist and vocalist James Spence spoke on ‘Closer’, saying: “We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single.

“The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this.”

Vocalist Eva Korman echoed the sentiment, adding: “The narrative side to the video is about the constant cycle of change. For better or worse, we take our past experiences with us into constantly evolving new beginning.”

A sparse, gentle sound builds with a pensive swell, the track’s accompanying music video matching the ambient vibe of the track with some peaceful and artistic visuals.

Watch the video for ‘Closer’ below:

‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’ is slated for release on February 4 via MNRK. The band have already released tracks ‘Drip’ and ‘Cloaked’, the latter marking Rolo Tomassi’s first new music in three years.

‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’ will be Rolo Tomassi’s first album in four years. Following its release, the band will head out on a previously announced UK and European tour next month.