Romero announce debut album ‘Turn It On!’, release title track

Romero have announced the release of their debut album ‘Turn It On!’, releasing its title track as its fourth single.

Out today (February 16), ‘Turn It On!’ marks the first track released from Romero this year. On the single’s influence, vocalist Alanna Oliver explained that the song’s inspiration stemmed from watching a documentary on Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry.

“One of the quotes was ‘she just gets on stage and she turns it on’,” she said.

“As soon as I heard this, I paused it and started writing. The lyrics flowed effortlessly. It was such a simple idea to channel that inner power. When I sing this song, I am now a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it.”

The band have also shared a music video for the single, directed by Triana Hernandez. The video depicts the band performing beneath disco balls and dense smoke machines for one seemingly disinterested onlooker.

Watch the video below:

The album – marked for release on April 8 via Cool Death/Feel It Records – has reportedly been three years in the making. The release of the title track follows on from the band’s string of 2021 singles – ‘Troublemaker’, ‘Honey’ and ‘Neapolitan’ – which are also included on the album. Find the full tracklist below.

Last year, Romero were featured as part of The NME 100 Showcase. The band were described as “emotional drama and riotous fun”, with Oliver’s voice called “rich and subtly theatrical”.

Romero ‘Turn It On!’ tracklist:

1. ‘Talk About It’

2. ‘Happy Hour’

3. ‘Honey’

4. ‘Crossing Lines’

5. ‘Turn It On!’

6. ‘Halfway Out The Door’

7. ‘Troublemaker’

8. ‘Petals’

9. ‘Neapolitan’

10. ‘White Dress’

11. ‘Things They Don’t Tell You’