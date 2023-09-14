Romy announces ‘Club Mid Air’ live tour, including London show

Romy has announced a run of European, UK and North American live tour dates – find all the details below.

The co-lead vocalist and guitarist in The xx is due to hit the road later this year in support of her debut solo album ‘Mid Air’, which was released last Friday (September 8) via Young.

“I’d love to invite you to join me for a night out, as we transform gig venues into Club Mid Air, let’s make 7pm feel like midnight!” Romy wrote on social media about the forthcoming shows.

“I’m going to be performing live (because I’ve really missed singing! 🎤 ) but I will also be inviting some of my favourite DJs as well as resident DJs from local queer nights to come down and play too!”

She added: “The club has been such a huge inspiration to ‘Mid Air’, come and dance with me shoulder to shoulder.”

Kicking off in Paris on November 9, the ‘Club Mid Air’ tour is also set to visit Amsterdam, Brussels, Stockholm and Berlin before Romy heads to the UK for a gig at Electric Brixton in London on November 18.

A string of North American shows will take place in early December, with stop-offs scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and New York.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time next Wednesday (September 20) – you’ll be able to buy yours here (London) and here (North America). Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Tuesday (September 19) by signing up here.

Romy’s 2023 ‘Club Mid Air’ tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

09 – La Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

10 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 – Le Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

16 – Kagelbanan, Stockholm, Sweden

17 – Schwuz, Berlin, Germany

18 – Electric Brixton, London, England

DECEMBER

01 – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

02 – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA

04 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

05 – The Axis Club, Toronto, Ontario

07 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

Speaking to NME recently, Romy described ‘Mid Air’ as “an invitation to dance and connect with your feelings – on a night out with your friends, or in a different way, maybe, when you listen alone”.

NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it “a nostalgic but box-fresh dance album that taps into a deep well of feeling”.

Meanwhile, Romy has said she is “excited to pick up the guitar again” for The xx’s next album. She explained that she wants to “embrace that sound” again but “do something in a new way” on the trio’s fourth studio effort.