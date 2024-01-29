Romy announces new ‘Club Mid Air’ London date

Romy has announced a new ‘Club Mid Air’ London date to her upcoming string of US, UK and international shows.

The singer – who released her debut solo LP ‘Mid-Air’ last year – took to her official Instagram account to announce the brand new live date. “London! I am SO excited to announce Club Mid Air is back for 2024 and this time we’re at the Roundhouse!,” began the caption to her post.

She continued: “I had the absolute best time with you last year, you welcomed me home with the most beautiful energy, and I could not be any more excited for round two. Hope to see you there!”

A pre-sale will be available for fans who register for it via her official website by January 30 at 11:59pm GMT. The pre-sale will begin on January 31 at 10am GMT. General ticket sale will commence on February 2 at 10am GMT. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Romy’s ‘Club Mid Air’ 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

27 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

29 – New York, NY, Knockdown Center

APRIL

11 – London, UK, The Roundhouse

MAY

14 – Buenos Aires, AR, C Complejo Art Media

16 – Santiago, CL, Blondie

Speaking to NME, Romy described her LP ‘Mid Air’ as “an invitation to dance and connect with your feelings – on a night out with your friends, or in a different way, maybe, when you listen alone”.

NME gave the album a five-star review, calling it “a nostalgic but box-fresh dance album that taps into a deep well of feeling”.

In other news, Romy recently told NME The xx are back in the studio working on a “wide open” and “exciting new album”.

The singer gave an update about the band’s long awaited new record at the Beyond The Valley festival in Australia.

When asked about being back in the studio with her bandmates, Romy said: “Yeah it’s fun, it’s quite different being in the studio with The xx. “I think Oliver [Sim] and Jamie [xx] and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ And I think it’s quite wide open and it’s exciting to be starting again in a way. But we’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it.”