Romy confirms that The xx have been in the studio working on new music

Romy has confirmed that she has been back in the studio with The xx this year working on new music.

The singer released her debut solo album ‘Mid-Air’ this month, and told Spanish publication Binaural that a break was necessary for her and bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx to try new things.

“Well, the three of us knew there was something new needed to explore,” she said. “We all understood that we had to give ourselves some time to have space and learn new things.”

She also added that she has “learned a lot” from collaborating with Fred again.. and others, and wants “to offer Oliver and Jamie everything I have harvested.”

She added: “This year we have been together in the studio several times. No pressure. Although come on, I’m aware that the last album came out in 2017.”

In a recent interview with Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music 1 show, Romy discussed what a potential new record with The xx could sound like, and that she’s “excited to pick up the guitar again”.

“No idea,” she said of a potential sonic palette. “We have a laugh about it together though. If you get some trance pads from me, and Oliver wailing and then Jamie with really hectic drums. We were laughing. But I think that we have a lot of love for the sound we create with The xx.”

She continued: “I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way. I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, ‘Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.’”

In a five-star review of ‘Mid Air’, NME said: “‘Mid Air’ feels timely as well as satisfying. From the Balearic glide of ‘The Sea’ to the thumping climax of ‘Did I’, which recreates the feeling of 3am at a sweaty Greek island club, it’s the work of an artist with a sincere appreciation for dance music and the skills to make her own galvanising bangers.

“Many of these songs will give you a prick of emotion at the back of your eyes – a sure sign that Romy really appreciates the healing power of a packed club floor.”

Later this year, Romy will tour the album for a series of ‘Club Mid-Air’ gigs. Kicking off in Paris on November 9, the ‘Club Mid Air’ tour is also set to visit Amsterdam, Brussels, Stockholm and Berlin before Romy heads to the UK for a gig at Electric Brixton in London on November 18.

A string of North American shows will take place in early December, with stop-offs scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and New York.

Tickets are on general sale now – you can buy yours here (London) and here (North America).