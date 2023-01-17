Romy says her debut album is “very close” to being finished

Romy has offered an updated on her long-awaited debut album, sharing that it is “very close” to being finished.

The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx – full name Romy Madley-Croft – released her debut solo single ‘Lifetime’ in September 2020, but is yet to officially announce her debut album.

Performing on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (January 17), Romy was asked on the status of her debut record. “It is actually, and I can say this now, very close to being finished,” she said.

“And it took a bit longer than I thought, and thank you for being patient,” she continued, adding that she was “glad we took our time”.

When asked if the album would be coming out this year, Romy replied: “I mean, yeah, I really hope so. That’s not in my control, but I’m really excited and it’s been really fun working with the people I’ve worked with on it. And I’m excited for people to hear it.”

She continued that her recent trance-inspired single ‘Strong’ with Fred Again.. was a “clue” of what vibe to expect from the album, which she described as “club-inspired, dance-y, emotional”.

Romy also confirmed there was “absolutely” more music coming from The xx in the future, sharing that before Christmas she met with bandmates Jamie xx and Oliver Sim to write.

“There’s so much love there. It’s been really fun to do some new stuff and learn and have a new experiences like this.”

For Romy’s Live Lounge solo debut, she performed her single ‘Strong’ along with a mashup cover of Stormzy’s ‘Firebabe’ and Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ which interpolated Alice Deejay’s ‘Better Off Alone’.

In November last year, The xx announced a 10 year anniversary re-release of their second album ‘Coexist’.

“That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship,” the band said in a statement.

All three members of The xx also released solo material since their last album together, 2017’s ‘I See You’.

Sim released his first album ‘Hideous Bastard‘ in September last year, while Jamie xx’s most recent solo single, the disco-infused ‘Kill Dem’, also arrived in September.

In October, Sim also promised there will be “more music from The xx in the future.

Reviewing ‘Lifetime’ in 2020, NME said the single “shows her true colours” on the track, which was a “masterclass in pandemic pop”.