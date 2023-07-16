Ronan Keating’s brother killed in car crash in Ireland

Ronan Keating‘s brother Ciaran has been killed in a car accident in Ireland.

Ciaran Keating, the oldest brother of the Boyzone singer, was today named as the victim of a fatal car crash near Swinford, county Mayo on Saturday afternoon (July 15).

According to reports, Ciaran, who was in his 50s, was travelling with his wife Ann Marie. She was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment to injuries which are reportedly not life-threatening.

The couple were on the way to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City FC in a match against Sligo Rovers.

In a statement shared to Twitter, Cork City FC wrote: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

It continued: “We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

The two-vehicle accident happened on the N5 in the townland of Ballymiles near Swinford.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital. A male passenger was also hospitalised.

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, said (via Belfast Live): “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking.”