Ronnie Spector shares statement on Phil Spector’s death

Ronnie Spector has shared a statement on Phil Spector‘s death, following the music producer’s passing being confirmed earlier today.

The Ronettes singer was married to the producer between 1968 and 1974, and adopted three children with him. She accused him of imprisoning her in his mansion, sabotaging her career and psychologically tormenting her.

Sharing a photo of herself with her former husband in the studio, Spector wrote: “It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me.

“When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days.”

She went on to say that meeting and falling in love with him “was like a fairytale” and that the “magical music” they made together was “inspired by our love”. “I loved him madly and gave my heart and soul to him,” she said.

Spector continued: “The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.

“As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband. Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged.”

She concluded the post by saying: “I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever.”

Phil Spector was said to have contracted coronavirus four weeks ago and was taken to hospital from the prison he was serving 19 years to life in for the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson. He recovered enough to be discharged back to prison, but reportedly relapsed and was rushed back to the hospital when he had trouble breathing. He died yesterday (January 16) at the age of 81.