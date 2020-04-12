The Killers‘ drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. has confirmed that the band’s UK stadium shows, initially planned to begin next month, are postponed until 2021.
“We’ve been thinking about this for over a year and all of a sudden we’ve had to slam on the brakes,” he said on Instagram live. “It’s definitely postponed, not a cancellation kind of ordeal.”
“We were very early to get the next available dates for next year, we’ve got, I think it’s called a first hold on a lot of things. We say this coming early, or rather our agent Kirk Sommer, who’s a special person in our lives, saw this coming and hopefully we’ll get the jump on it.”
Rescheduled dates are forthcoming, with the following shows affected:
May
28, Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
30, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford
June
01, Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
03, Southampton, St. Mary’s Stadium
06, London, Emirates Stadium
09, Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
11, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium
13, Middlesborough, Riverside Stadium
16, Dublin, Malahide Castle
The fate of the band’s subsequent run of US dates is still yet to be confirmed, however the group suspended ticket sales back in March.
Sharing a statement on social media, the band said “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”
They also announced that a portion of their ticketing income will go to local charity organisations in the cities they’re playing, helping workers in the service industry whose income had been affected by the epidemic.
The band have also said that they will hold a live-stream performance and Q&A on Instagram next weekend.