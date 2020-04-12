The Killers‘ drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. has confirmed that the band’s UK stadium shows, initially planned to begin next month, are postponed until 2021.

“We’ve been thinking about this for over a year and all of a sudden we’ve had to slam on the brakes,” he said on Instagram live. “It’s definitely postponed, not a cancellation kind of ordeal.”

“We were very early to get the next available dates for next year, we’ve got, I think it’s called a first hold on a lot of things. We say this coming early, or rather our agent Kirk Sommer, who’s a special person in our lives, saw this coming and hopefully we’ll get the jump on it.”

Advertisement

Rescheduled dates are forthcoming, with the following shows affected:

May

28, Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

30, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

June

01, Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

03, Southampton, St. Mary’s Stadium

06, London, Emirates Stadium

09, Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

11, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

13, Middlesborough, Riverside Stadium

16, Dublin, Malahide Castle

The fate of the band’s subsequent run of US dates is still yet to be confirmed, however the group suspended ticket sales back in March.

Sharing a statement on social media, the band said “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”

Advertisement

They also announced that a portion of their ticketing income will go to local charity organisations in the cities they’re playing, helping workers in the service industry whose income had been affected by the epidemic.

The band have also said that they will hold a live-stream performance and Q&A on Instagram next weekend.