Ronnie Wood‘s bright yellow leather gloves became an unlikely talking point for many of those watching the BRIT Awards 2020 last night (February 18).

The Rolling Stones musician presented an award and performed live with Rod Stewart during an eventful night for British music which saw big wins for the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave.

Wood presented Stormzy with his award for Male Solo Artist during the ceremony, but it was his choice of hand attire which got many viewers talking on social media as he stepped onto the stage to begin his award-presenting duties.

The band Calling All Astronauts were among the many Twitter users to compare Wood’s yellow gloves to the Marigold-branded yellow rubber gloves — you can see a range of reactions to Wood’s BRIT Awards gloves below.

Why is Ronnie Wood wearing marigolds? — Calling All Astronauts (@CAA_Official) February 18, 2020

Fancy dragging up Ronnie Wood before he finished the dishes #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/Yl7DgrOkNo — NICK JONES (@SUNSHINENICK) February 18, 2020

Ronnie Wood looks like he’s about to stock the fridges at the local Sainsbury’s with those gloves #Brits2020 — Amy 💁🏻‍♀️ (@bluemonkeyape) February 18, 2020

Why does Ronnie Wood look like Dr.Strange with those gloves? #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/xULkI67ogx — Jordan Pass (@imjordanpass) February 18, 2020

Ronnie Wood is just waiting for his Eagle to fly back pic.twitter.com/uRGMx08x1F — Kieran (@KieranRogers96) February 18, 2020

Wood later performed live with his Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Rod Stewart during the latter’s ceremony-closing performance.

Elsewhere at the BRITs, Dave spoke out against Boris Johnson and called for support and aid for the Windrush generation and the victims of Grenfell during a stunning live performance of his song ‘Black’.

Stormzy also delivered a memorable 10-minute medley of songs from his recent album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, with the south London MC inviting a huge number of guest performers and dancers on stage with him.