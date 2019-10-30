Ronnie Wood discusses addiction in new film trailer

“I was in the hands of destiny all my life and being the right place at the right time.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has discussed his struggles with addiction in a new trailer for his upcoming documentary – watch it below.

Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me comes to cinemas on November 26, and features interviews with Wood, his Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, Damien Hirst, his wife Sally Humphries and more.

“I was in the hands of destiny all my life and being the right place at the right time,” the guitarist says at the beginning of the trailer, before discussing his ongoing struggles with addiction. Wood is now nine years sober.

“I wouldn’t change anything except I’d do it with my eyes open a bit more,” Wood says during the trailer. He’s then asked if his antics got him into a lot of trouble, to which he replied: “No, it got me into a lot of pleasure.”

Mick Jagger also reflects on his bandmate’s life during the trailer, recalling “Sex, drugs and things like that. Drinking…” while Damien Hirst remembers going to visit Wood in rehab, where he provided him with paints and canvases for him to work with.

Talking about his recovery, his wife Sally adds: “Ronnie’s always a happy person. I just feel that if you’re talking to a sober person, you’ve got the real person.”

In another excerpt from the upcoming documentary, it was reportedly revealed that Wood took a bunsen burner to smoke cocaine at parties.

“I enjoyed the shit out if it,” he says. “Took it with me wherever I went. I thought it was the best thing going. I would take it to parties and go, ‘Everybody try this’, get [a] great big Bunsen burner out, the pipes, the works, freebase and ­everything. And people would be going, ‘You’re fucking crazy’ but I would love it.”

For help and advice on addiction and mental health issues, check out the below organisations: