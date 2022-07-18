Rookie girl group IVE to return in August, Starship Entertainment confirms

K-pop girl group IVE will be making a comeback with new music in August.

On July 18, South Korean news outlet Asia Today reported that the six-member rookie girl group will be making a summer comeback next month. IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment then responded to the report via Newsen, confirming that “IVE is working hard to prepare with the aim of making a comeback in August,” as translated by Soompi.

Further details on the project’s release date and format are expected in the coming weeks.

The forthcoming release will mark the girl group’s second project of 2022, arriving just four months after their second single album ‘Love Dive’. That project was the follow-up to their December 2021 debut single album ‘Eleven’.

In a four-star review of ‘Love Dive’, NME contributor Tássia Assis wrote: “If ‘Eleven’ was dipping a toe into the mystifying waters of IVE, then ‘Love Dive’ is the definite, luxurious plunge.”

Back in May, the sextet held their first-ever overseas performance at the inaugural KPOP.FLEX festival in Frankfurt, Germany. IVE opened both days of the K-pop festival, performing songs like ‘Love Dive’, its B-side ‘Royal’ as well as their debut single ‘Eleven’.

IVE is led by former IZ*ONE member An Yu-jin, and is completed by fellow ex-IZ*ONE member Jang Won-young, along with members Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo. They are the third girl group to debut under Starship Entertainment after SISTAR and WJSN.