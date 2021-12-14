Rosalía and Arca to host new radio show on ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’

Rosalía and Arca have been tapped to host a new radio show for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online.

Video game developer and publisher Rockstar Games shared the news via a statement on their website on Monday, December 13, confirming that the duo’s MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio station – which shares a name with Rosalía’s upcoming ‘Motomami’ album – will arrive in the game from tomorrow (December 15) onwards.

Per Rockstar Games, the radio station will play a wide array of genres, ranging from “artists such as Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura”. MOTOMAMI Los Santos will also spin Rosalía’s ‘La Fama’ featuring The Weeknd as well as tracks from Arca.

A new song from Bad Gyal and The Music Locker’s Keinemusik is also set to premiere exclusively via MOTOMAMI Los Santos.

Elsewhere in Rockstar Games’ update, the studio announced that pre-existing GTA Online radio stations – Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics – will be getting an overhaul.

Radio Los Santos’ Big Boy can be expected to drop new tracks from Pusha T, Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, and Offset, alongside music from Saweetie, Future, Tyler, The Creator, Kodak Black and others. Mike Dean and ScHoolboy Q are also slated to make special cameos on the station.

On West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s illustrious career with ‘Dre Day’ — a takeover featuring classic Dr. Dre cuts, featuring call-ins from some of Dre’s friends and collaborators.

Last week, Rockstar Games announced a new expansion for GTA Online titled The Contract. The expansion will feature Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak as non-player characters.

In The Contract, Dre’s phone containing unreleased music is stolen, and players will have to help him retrieve it. Both Dre and Paak have also contributed to the soundtrack of the expansion pack, which will launch on December 15.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg revealed Dr Dre was in the studio, working on new music for Grand Theft Auto.

“He’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game,” said Snoop.

GTA Online is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.