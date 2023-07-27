Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro end engagement: “I could not remain silent and continue to watch as they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to experience”

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have confirmed they ended their relationship and called off their engagement after more than three years together.

The breakup was announced by People on Tuesday, July 25. The following day, Alejandro confirmed the spilt with a statement posted to his official Twitter account and Instagram story.

“During all these years you guys have been part of my professional achievements as well as all the happy moments that I have lived with my partner. I never saw myself in the position of even thinking that I would have to give a public statement on a matter that is so private to me,” his statement began.

Advertisement

He continued: “Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I am taking to assimilate all of this, erroneous public allegations have arisen, and out of respect for her, our families and everything we’ve experienced, I could not remain silent and continue to watch as they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to experience.”

The statement ended with Alejandro thanking his fans and expressing his love and gratitude for them being there for him.

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked back in August 2021 and proceeded to go public with their relationship a month later.

The musicians have previously worked on each other’s material. Alejandro co-wrote ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ from Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami‘, and she joined him on a tracks for hos 2022 EP ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’ and his third LP ‘Saturno’.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the pair announced their first collaborative EP ‘RR‘. They announced their engagement in the music video for the song ‘Beso’.

In other news, Rosalía recently ended her ‘Motomami’ world tour, in Paris. It was revealed that she had played to a cumulative audience of nearly two million people throughout her entire world tour.

In a five-star review of Rosalía’s show in Lisbon last November, NME wrote: “Rapidly switching from soaring ballads to industrial club moments, this show is a demonstration of Rosalía’s singular artistic vision.

“Encompassing the genre-shifting nature of ‘Motomami’ and allowing each of the record’s sides to shine in equal measure – be that with a complex dance routine, or a tear-jerking moment of catharsis – it’s indicative of Rosalía’s sheer talent as a performer, and a reminder that nobody is doing it quite like her at the moment.”