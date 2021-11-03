Rosalía announces new album ‘Motomami’ for 2022, teases first single

Rosalía has locked in a 2022 release for her forthcoming third album, ‘Motomami’, sharing the news alongside a bewitching teaser for a new song from it.

The 15-second snippet previews a sharp, club-ready thumper that sees the singer repeating the album’s title. Check out the teaser for the lead single from ‘Motomami’ below:

Rosalía first spoke about the album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’ – last December, telling Variety that she was “closing the cycle of these recording” and was “really happy with them”.

Since the release of ‘El Mal Querer’, Rosalía has released a total of 10 standalone singles, including ‘A Palé’ and ‘Juro Que’, the Travis Scott-featuring ‘TKN’, Billie Eilish collaboration ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, ‘La Noche De Anoche’ (a team-up with Bad Bunny that the pair then performed on Saturday Night Live) and the Tokischa-featuring ‘Linda’.

She also linked up with Arca for the track ‘KLK’, appeared on an album of music inspired by Game Of Thrones, joined The Weeknd on a remix of his smash hit ‘Blinding Lights’, and guested on a redux of Oneohtrix Point Never’s song ‘Nothing’s Special’.

Back in September, Rosalía took home the 2021 MTV Video Music Award for Best Latin Video, earning the win with Eilish for ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’.