Rosalia announces new London date this winter

Rosalia is coming to Brixton

Rosalia has announced details of a new date in London this winter.

The Spanish pop star will come to Brixton’s O2 Academy on December 5, with tickets going on sale this Friday, September 20 at 10am. You will be able to buy tickets here.

In a five star review of her recent performance at Somerset House, NME wrote: “In 2019, Rosalía is everything you could want from a pop star. She’s professional and dedicated to her craft. Her setlist is tight and she warrants the deep cuts. The dance routines are flawless, and she’s by turns humble and terrifying: being able to flit between those two is important.

“…It’s a military-tight operation, but not a vapid one: the nature of Rosalía’s music demands that the artist herself takes it seriously so the desired effect takes hold…If Ariana Grande is pop’s vocal acrobat, Rosalía is its contortionist: she reaches the corners others can’t.”

Earlier this year, Rosalia spoke about her collaboration with Billie Eilish.

Rosalia took to Twitter in March to say that Eilish has been an inspiration for her during the making of the pair’s as-yet-unknown track.

She wrote: “Can’t wait to finish our song,” before launching into Spanish, “compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira,” referencing how Eilish has inspired her.

Eilish, meanwhile, told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac recently that the pair were working together. While it’s unclear if their collaboration will appear on Eilish’s forthcoming debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, the 17-year-old star praised Rosalia for pushing her limits as an artist.