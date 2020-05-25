Rosalía announces new track ‘TKN’ with Travis Scott

Rosalía has announced a new track, called ‘TKN’, is on the way and it features Travis Scott.

The Spanish pop star confirmed the collaboration on her Instagram page earlier today, sharing a photo of the pair that looks to be the artwork for the track.

“Se vieneeeee TKN,” she captioned the post, which translates into English as “TKN is coming”. See the post below. Scott has yet to comment on the song.

The new track follows the two musicians’ previous collaboration, a remix of Scott’s ‘Highest In The Room’ that also featured Lil Baby. The new version of the song was released in December 2019 and appeared on the compilation album ‘JackBoys’, alongside tracks by other signings to Scott’s Cactus Jack label.

Meanwhile, Rosalía has been teasing a forthcoming collaboration with Billie Eilish for some time and gave fans an update on it last month. She first spoke about teaming up with the US artist in March 2019 and, over a year later, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that the song was “getting quite closer” to completion.

“During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab,” she said. “I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements… I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements.

“I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send me the vocals and the ideas that she wants to add because we are there. So Billie… I hope that Billie sends me her thing.”

Last month, Scott released a new collaboration with Kid Cudi, called ‘The Scotts’. The track was initially premiered as part of the former’s ‘Astronomical’ Fortnite in-game event before being released in full online shortly afterwards.