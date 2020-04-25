News Music News

Rosalía covers Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and more on Instagram karaoke session

She also took the opportunity to ask Billie Eilish to send over vocals for their long-awaited collaboration

Patrick Clarke
Rosalia CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rosalía treated fans to a live karaoke session on Thursday (April 23), streamed via Instagram and featuring covers of some of pop’s very biggest names.

Beginning with a rendition of Lola Flores’ 1962 flamenco classic ‘A Tu Vera’, the Spanish pop superstar went on to cover the likes of Beyoncé’s ‘Halo’, Dua Lipa‘s ‘Don’t Start Now’, Daddy Yankee‘s ‘Gasolina’, Christina Aguilera‘s ‘Beautiful’ and Ariana Grande‘s ‘God Is A Woman’ among others.

During a version of Billie Eilish‘s ‘When The Party’s Over’, meanwhile, Rosalía tagged the singer and her brother Finneas and asked them to send over vocals for their long-mooted collaboration.

The Spanish pop star first spoke about her team-up with the ‘Bad Guy’ singer in March of last year, saying that she “couldn’t wait” to finish the track.

Earlier this month she gave an update while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, revealing that the song’s completion was “getting quite closer”, and that she’d been working on it during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

She continued: “I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send me the vocals and the ideas that she wants to add because we are there. So Billie… I hope that Billie sends me her thing.”

During her karaoke stream, Rosalía also revealed a box of merchandise and a handwritten message of support that was sent to her by Dua Lipa.

She also recently featured in Lady Gaga’s all-female playlist ‘Women of Choice’. Also included were the likes of Charli XCXGrimes and Haim.

