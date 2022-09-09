Rosalía releases deluxe edition of ‘Motomami’ with four previously-unreleased tracks

Rosalía has shared ‘Motomami +’, a deluxe edition of her latest album ‘Motomami’ that features four previously-unreleased songs.

The updated tracklist for the expanded version of ‘Motomami’ includes ‘Despechá’ – which was released as a single in July – plus new additions ‘Aislamiento’, ‘La Kilié’, ‘LAX’ and ‘Chiri’.

It also includes a remix of album cut ‘Candy’ that features Chencho Corleone of defunct Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Plan B, and a live version of ‘La Fama’ recorded at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. Stream the album below:

The original version of ‘Motomami’ – Rosalía’s third studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’ – arrived in March of this year after being previewed with The Weeknd collaboration ‘La Fama’, ‘Saoko’, ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘Hentai’.

In a five-star review of ‘Motomami’ upon its release, NME said the record contained some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”, describing its production as a “dazzling musical grab-bag filled with flamenco, reggaetón, left-field pop, glitchy R&B” and more.

“Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway,” the review concluded. “It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”

Since ‘Motomami’ arrived, Rosalía has shared videos for ‘Candy’ and ‘Delirio de Grandeza’, embarked on a massive world tour which is set to continue throughout the rest of he year, and appeared in a trainspotting video with TikTok star Francis Bourgeois.

Rosalía also recently revealed she was a fan of BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and had sent her a copy of ‘Motomami’. Last month, she was announced as part of the line-up for this year’s edition of Global Citizen Festival alongside Metallica, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey and Mickey Guyton.