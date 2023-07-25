Rosalía played to a cumulative audience of nearly two million people during her ‘Motomami’ world tour, it has been revealed.

The Spanish singer-songwriter began the first leg of the mammoth trek in July 2022 in support of her third and latest studio album.

This year, Rosalía kicked off the second half of the run with numerous festival appearances in Latin America, the US and Europe, including Coachella and last month’s Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Per a press release, the star delivered 68 performances in 21 countries across three continents overall across the one-year tour. The final date of the ‘Motomami’ era took place took place last Saturday (July 21) at Lollapalooza Paris 2023.

The headline set, which comprised 21 songs, was witnessed by a 55,000-strong crowd at the French festival. On the day of the performance, the singer tweeted: “Motomami ends today [translated from Spanish].”

In an emotional on-stage speech at Lollapalooza Paris, she told the audience (via Billboard): “The blessings that ‘Motomami’ has given me are endless, and ‘Motomami’ ends in Paris.

“Many of you discovered me thanks to this project, thanks to this album. I’m so thankful to all of you. I don’t know what the next chapter will look like, there are some ideas but I don’t know. Only God knows.”

Rosalía added: “To all my fans around the world, I want you to know that I love you and you’re the best thing that could ever happen to me.”

You can see a fan-shot video of the moment below, along with other clips from the set and the full setlist.

Rosalía sang in front of a total of 300,000-plus fans with an average of 50,000 attendees per night on the Latin America leg of the tour. She also made history as the first Spanish-language headliner at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, and Lollapalooza Brazil as well as Asuncionico.

The first leg in 2022 was made up of 46 headline concerts across 15 countries and three continents.

Rosalía’s setlist at Lollapalooza Paris 2023 was as follows (via Setlist.FM):

‘SAOKO’

‘BIZCOCHITO’

‘LA FAMA’

‘CAP.IV DISPUTA: De aquí no sales / BULERÍAS’

‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

‘Linda’

‘DIABLO’

‘DESPECHÁ’

‘LLYLM’

‘Blinding Lights’ (The Weeknd cover)

‘HENTAI’

‘CANDY’

‘MOTOMAMI’

‘LA COMBI VERSACE’

‘Con altura’

‘BESO’

‘VAMPIROS’

‘CAP.I AUGURIO: Malamente’

‘Héroe’ (Enrique Iglesias cover)

‘CHICKEN TERIYAKI’

‘CUUUUuuuuuute’

In a five-star review of Rosalía’s show in Lisbon last November, NME wrote: “Rapidly switching from soaring ballads to industrial club moments, this show is a demonstration of Rosalía’s singular artistic vision.

“Encompassing the genre-shifting nature of ‘Motomami’ and allowing each of the record’s sides to shine in equal measure – be that with a complex dance routine, or a tear-jerking moment of catharsis – it’s indicative of Rosalía’s sheer talent as a performer, and a reminder that nobody is doing it quite like her at the moment.”