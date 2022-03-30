Rosalía says she’s a fan of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, sends her a copy of ‘Motomami’

Rosalía has shared her admiration for BLACKPINK member Lisa, and also sent the K-pop star a copy of her latest album ‘Motomami’.

The Spanish singer-songwriter recently sat for an interview with Radio Disney México in light of the release of her latest album ‘Motomami’. During the interview, the singer was asked if she would be open to venturing into Asian music.

“I really like Lisa [of BLACKPINK]. I’m a fan of her,” she said, as translated by Koreaboo. However, when asked about the possibility of a collaboration between the two musicians, Rosalía said that she would have to leave that up to fate, but continued to praise Lisa. “I really love her, this girl dances so well,” she said.

Advertisement

Several days following Rosalía’s mention of Lisa, the BLACKPINK singer shared on Instagram Stories yesterday (March 29) that she had received a copy of the Spanish musician’s album as a gift, alongside a handful of memorabilia.

Alongside the album, Rosalía also included a handwritten note that read, “From one motomami to another motomami” in English, before adding the Korean word for “hug” below.

“Thank you [Rosalía], hug,” Lisa wrote in the accompanying caption, and also tagged Rosalía’s Instagram page.

‘Motomami’, which dropped on March 18, received a glowing five-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who described the record and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lisa released her debut single album ‘Lalisa’ last September. The music video for the title track of the same name has since become the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, breaking the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’.