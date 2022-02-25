Rosalía flaunts her lavish lifestyle on thumping new single ‘Chicken Teriyaki’

Rosalía has shared another striking preview of her forthcoming third album, ‘Motomami’: a simple, yet infectious and punchy dancehall tune titled ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

Over a thumping beat and rhythm shaped around modulated vocal samples, Rosalía quips about her extravagant lifestyle, jetting to New York to stock up on jewellery – specifically “a chain that will make [her] go broken like Naomi [Campbell] in the ‘90s” – and sending roses to her suitress.

The track arrives alongside a video primed for TikTok dances – fitting, as the single was initially teased on Rosalía’s personal account. In the clip, Rosalía is joined by a group of professional dancers, who she leads in a series of choreographed routines.

Take a look at the ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ video below:

‘Chicken Teriyaki’ comes as the third song shared from ‘Motomami’, following ‘La Fama’ (featuring The Weeknd) last November and ‘Saoko’ earlier this month. The album – which was recently listed as one of NME’s 20 to get excited about this year – is due out on March 18 via Columbia.

Elsewhere, the singer appeared in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, The Contract, where she hosted a radio station with Venezuelan musician Arca. She’s also been announced as the musical guest for the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, where she’ll appear alongside host Zoë Kravitz.

Last month, Rosalía teased a further two new tracks, ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’, on TikTok. They were confirmed to be on ‘Motomami’ at the start of February, when Rosalía unveiled its cover art and tracklisting.