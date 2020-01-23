Rosalía promises loyalty to an imprisoned lover in cinematic video for ‘Juro Que (I Swear That)’

Rosalía has shared a cinematic new video for her new song ‘Juro Que (I Swear That)’ – scroll down to watch it now.

The track follows last year’s ‘A Palé’, which was released in November and is set to appear on the Spanish musician’s upcoming third album.

‘Juro Que’ sees her promising loyalty to a love who has been imprisoned. A press release describes the track as “a straight-up flamenco torch song, longing for the love of her life”.

The accompanying music video acts out scenes where Rosalía is separated from her partner by a glass wall, only able to communicate through two connected phones. Spanish actor Omar Ayuso – best known for his role in Netflix series Elite – plays her jailed lover in the clip. Watch it below now.

Rosalía released her latest album ‘El mal querer’ in November 2018. Since then, she’s teased a collaboration with Billie Eilish, telling the pop star on Twitter, “Can’t wait to finish our song” and talking about the young singer inspires her.

Reviewing Rosalía’s set at Glastonbury 2019, NME wrote: “This wasn’t just somebody pulling out all the stops to make sure their anticipated Glastonbury set was well received. This was an arena pop show plonked in a muggy tent, and a glimpse of Rosalía’s festival headline sets to come. You can take your Killers or The Cure, as those of us in the John Peel know we saw what could have been the set of the weekend.”