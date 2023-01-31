Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023

Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival.

Back in November, it was revealed that artists including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.

Now, the festival has unveiled a new wave of acts who will be appearing including Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray, Nova Twins, Central Cee, GloRilla, J.I.D and Rema.

Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, said of the announcements: “The acts added today share the courage to believe in a bright and diverse future. They offer unique perspectives and solutions to looming challenges, and we share a common goal: to promote and uncover new and engaging youth communities and activities.”

Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, added: ”Rosalía’s reach and impact has only grown exponentially since her most recent show at Roskilde Festival, and we’re welcoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars right now.

“Lil Nas X is a groundbreaking role model for minorities across the world. His show at Orange Stage is on course to become a rainbow-coloured party.”

Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Central Cee, Fever Ray, J.I.D and Lock Up are among the 38 new art and music acts added to the #RF23 poster. Check out the line-up here: https://t.co/Ry7mMN9GBH Still many more acts to come! pic.twitter.com/6hKVItREmi — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) January 31, 2023

The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 this year. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Other artists on the line-up so far include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.

The full list of acts added to today’s line up can be seen below:

Lil Nas X

Rosalía

Central Cee

Fever Ray

J.I.D

Lock Up

Rema

Tinariwen

Armand Hammer

Billy Woods

Body Type

Brimheim

Candy

Clara

Deaf Club

Destroy Boys

D1MA

DOMi & JD BECK

Florist

Gabber Modus Operandi

Girls In Airports

GloRilla

Grace Ives

Jockstrap

Lady Neptune

Lucrecia Dalt

Mor

Nova Twins

Perturbator

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Siamese

TootArd

Wu-Lu

Yaya Bey