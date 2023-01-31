Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023

Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival.
Back in November, it was revealed that artists including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.
Now, the festival has unveiled a new wave of acts who will be appearing including Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray, Nova Twins, Central Cee, GloRilla, J.I.D and Rema.
Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, said of the announcements: “The acts added today share the courage to believe in a bright and diverse future. They offer unique perspectives and solutions to looming challenges, and we share a common goal: to promote and uncover new and engaging youth communities and activities.”
Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, added: ”Rosalía’s reach and impact has only grown exponentially since her most recent show at Roskilde Festival, and we’re welcoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars right now.
“Lil Nas X is a groundbreaking role model for minorities across the world. His show at Orange Stage is on course to become a rainbow-coloured party.”
The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 this year. Tickets are available to purchase here.
Other artists on the line-up so far include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.
The full list of acts added to today’s line up can be seen below:
Lil Nas X
Rosalía
Central Cee
Fever Ray
J.I.D
Lock Up
Rema
Tinariwen
Armand Hammer
Billy Woods
Body Type
Brimheim
Candy
Clara
Deaf Club
Destroy Boys
D1MA
DOMi & JD BECK
Florist
Gabber Modus Operandi
Girls In Airports
GloRilla
Grace Ives
Jockstrap
Lady Neptune
Lucrecia Dalt
Mor
Nova Twins
Perturbator
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Siamese
TootArd
Wu-Lu
Yaya Bey