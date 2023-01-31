NewsMusic News

Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023

The next wave of acts to appear at this year's Roskilde Festival has landed

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival.

Back in November, it was revealed that artists including BlurQueens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.

Now, the festival has unveiled a new wave of acts who will be appearing including Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray, Nova Twins, Central Cee, GloRillaJ.I.D and Rema.

Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, said of the announcements: “The acts added today share the courage to believe in a bright and diverse future. They offer unique perspectives and solutions to looming challenges, and we share a common goal: to promote and uncover new and engaging youth communities and activities.”

Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén, added: ”Rosalía’s reach and impact has only grown exponentially since her most recent show at Roskilde Festival, and we’re welcoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars right now.

“Lil Nas X is a groundbreaking role model for minorities across the world. His show at Orange Stage is on course to become a rainbow-coloured party.”

The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 this year. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Other artists on the line-up so far include Rina SawayamaAlice GlassDenzel CurryTove LoJapanese Breakfast070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.

The full list of acts added to today’s line up can be seen below:

Lil Nas X 
Rosalía
Central Cee 
Fever Ray 
J.I.D 
Lock Up 
Rema 
Tinariwen 
Armand Hammer 
Billy Woods 
Body Type 
Brimheim 
Candy
Clara 
Deaf Club 
Destroy Boys 
D1MA
DOMi & JD BECK 
Florist
Gabber Modus Operandi 
Girls In Airports 
GloRilla 
Grace Ives 
Jockstrap 
Lady Neptune 
Lucrecia Dalt 
Mor 
Nova Twins 
Perturbator 
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 
Siamese 
TootArd 
Wu-Lu 
Yaya Bey 

