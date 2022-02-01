Rosalía has shared the official artwork for her forthcoming third album ‘Motomami’, while announcing that a new track is coming this week.

Following on from 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’, the Spanish singer-songwriter’s next full-length record will feature the previous single ‘La Fama’ (featuring The Weeknd). A release date is not yet known.

Taking to social media yesterday (January 31), Rosalía posted the cover art for ‘Motomami’ on which she poses nude against a blank white backdrop while wearing a motorcycle helmet. The album’s title, meanwhile, is displayed in a graffiti-style red font.

“Omg here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and guess what new song is coming this Fridayyyy [February 4],” the singer wrote as the caption. You can see the post below.

The update comes after Rosalía teased two new tracks called ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’ on TikTok last month. Back in December, the star shared a snippet of a song called ‘Soako’ on the video platform.

‘Motomami’ was recently listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – you can check out the full feature here.

In late 2021, it was revealed that Rosalía had landed a role in the new HBO series Chillin Island alongside Lil Yachty and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig. The unscripted show launched on HBO Max on December 17, and is based on a radio series of the same name.

Elsewhere, the singer also appeared in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, The Contract, where she hosted a radio station with Venezuelan musician Arca. The expansion also contained six new songs from Dr. Dre, including team-ups with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg.