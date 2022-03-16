Listen to Rosalía’s intimate new single ‘Hentai’

Rosalía has shared a new song called ‘Hentai’ – you can listen to it below.

The track serves as the latest preview of the Spanish singer-songwriter’s third studio album, ‘Motomami’, which comes out this Friday (March 18). It follows on from previous singles ‘La Fama’, ‘Saoko’ and last month’s ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

Beginning as a delicate piano-led ballad, ‘Hentai’ later introduces rapid-fire electronic beats as Rosalía delivers the ecstatic refrain: “So, so, so, so, so, so good/ Good, good, so, so, so good/ So, so, so good, so, so, so good/ So good, hmm.”

The song arrives with an intimate, Mitch Ryan-directed official video that sees the singer riding on a bucking bronco in a sun-kissed field before lying on a bed in the middle of a bullring.

You can watch the visuals here:

Rosalía previously teased ‘Hentai’ on TikTok along with another new cut, ‘Candy’. They were both confirmed to be on ‘Motomami’ last month when the artist shared the record’s cover artwork and tracklist.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last November, she described the upcoming LP as “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far”, adding that it’s about “a feminine figure building herself”.

“So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world,” Rosalía continued.

Last weekend (March 12) saw Rosalía make her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she performed ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘La Fama’ to a huge US TV audience.

Meanwhile, the star recently recalled a time when Harry Styles texted a stranger praising her music thinking he was speaking to her.