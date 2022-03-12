Rosalía recalls time Harry Styles texted a stranger thinking it was her

Rosalía has recalled a time when Harry Styles texted a stranger praising her music thinking he was speaking to her.

The Spanish pop star shared the anecdote during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week (March 10).

During an interview on the show, Rosalía explained that she changes her number a lot to help her focus when she’s working in the studio. When Fallon suggested that friends would then be texting someone else, she responded: “That happened to me – I didn’t know that [someone else gets your old number. I thought you use that number and then it disappears or something.”

She continued to explain that one of her friends who ended up texting a random person was, in fact, Styles. The singer pulled her phone out of her boot to show the host screenshots of the messages Styles had sent her, saying: “Your texts are so confusing.”

In the screenshot, you can see that the British star had sent Rosalía a message about her song ‘Dolerme’, calling it “so beautiful”. The person with Rosalía’s old number then replied: “I know my darling.” After exchanging “love you” messages, the stranger then revealed that they didn’t know who they were texting.

When Styles told them he was “confused”, they responded: “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thank you.”

“Imagine being that person now watching Jimmy Fallon’s show being like, ‘I said ‘Don’t bother me anymore to Harry Styles!’’,” Rosalía said. You can watch the full interview above now.

Meanwhile, Rosalía is gearing up to release her new album ‘Motomami’ next week (March 18) and will serve as the musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Last month, she shared a new single called ‘Chicken Teriyaki’, on which she quips about her extravagant lifestyle, jetting to New York to stock up on jewellery – specifically “a chain that will make [her] go broken like Naomi [Campbell] in the ‘90s” – and sending roses to her suitress.