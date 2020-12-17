Rosalía says she’s close to finishing her new album

Rosalía has said that she’s close to finishing work on her forthcoming third album.

Speaking to Vogue, the Spanish popstar discussed new music, saying: “This is the moment, I think, where everything is flowing, I’m finishing the songs, and it feels different than the beginning of the year.”

“Now I’m closing the cycle of these recordings, and I’m really happy with them.”

Elsewhere, she spoke about her ambitions for her future career: “I want to be 70 and have the energy and the excitement and the desire to go to the studio and drink my coffee and write my songs,” she said.

Rosalía’s last album was 2018’s acclaimed ‘El Mal Querer’. Since then, she’s released standalone tracks including last November’s bass-heavy ‘A Palé’, the flamenco-tinged ‘Juro Que’ in January, and the guitar ballad ‘Dolerme’ in March.

She also released ‘TKN’, a collaborative single with Travis Scott, in May.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Rosalía teamed up with The Weeknd for a new remix of the latter’s hit single ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd teased the collaboration with shortly beforehand, sharing an uncaptioned photo of the pair together on social media.

In June, meanwhile, Rosalía appeared on ‘KLK’, one of the singles from Arca‘s acclaimed album ‘KiCk i’.

While it’s the first single the two artists have released together, it’s not their first time collaborating. Last year, Rosalía sampled Arca’s vocal recordings during her Latin GRAMMY Awards performance.