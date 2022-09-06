Rosalía set to release deluxe edition of ‘Motomami’

Rosalía is reportedly set to release a deluxe edition of her third and most recent album ‘Motomami’.

The original 16-track version of the record came out in March. In a glowing five-star review of the project, NME wrote: “Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”

As the Line Of Best Fit reports, the Spanish singer-songwriter revealed during her show in La Romana, Dominican Republic last Saturday (September 3) that she’ll be sharing an extended version of ‘Motomami’ this Friday (September 9).

“Next week ‘Motomami’ deluxe is going to come out,” Rosalía is said to have told the crowd (translated from EuropaFM). You can see a fan-shot video of the moment in the tweet beneath.

The forthcoming deluxe edition of the album is expected to contain the single ‘Despechá’, which arrived in July, as well as two unreleased songs that Rosalía has been performing on her current tour.

Anuncio de 'MOTOMAMI (Deluxe)' por Rosalía en su show de esta noche en República Dominicana. pic.twitter.com/SnLwqznLta — ROSALÍA INFO (@RosaliaInfoES) September 4, 2022

The ongoing ‘Motomani World Tour’ marks Rosalía’s first global run of headline concerts. Overall, the stint will see the singer visit 15 countries across 46 dates. Following a gig in Puerto Rico this Friday, Rosalía will begin the North American leg next Thursday (September 15).

Rosalía is due to play at The O2 in London on December 15 as part of her 2022 European tour, which concludes with a performance in Paris (December 18).

You can purchase any remaining tickets for the London date here, and check out the full live itinerary here.