Rosalía shares bright new single ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’

Rosalía has shared a brand new single – listen to the bright and poppy ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’ below.

The Spanish singer confirmed she’d be releasing the new single earlier this month, with a release date of January 27 shared shortly afterwards along with a teaser snippet.

On the song – her first official new single since the release of her lauded ‘Motomami’ album – she sings: “I don’t need the honesty. Lie like you love me, lie like you love me.”

‘Lie Like You Love Me’ is the first new material from Rosalía since she released an expanded version of ‘Motomami’ in September. However, a Cardi B-featuring remix of ‘Despechá’ was released in December.

Check out the new single below.

Last week, Rosalía delivered a live performance for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week, drawing on all three of her studio albums.

The Spanish star performed ‘Candy’, ‘Saoko’, ‘CUUUUuuuuuute’ and ‘Despechá’ from latest album ‘Motomami’. She also performed ‘El Mal Querer’ cut ‘DE AQUÍ NO SALES’ plus ‘De Plata’ from her 2017 debut ‘Los Ángeles’.

In between her own songs, she also curated a playlist of other artists’ tracks, including songs by late Spanish singer Camarón de la Isla, DJ Gabriel do Borel, Lebanese artist Ahmad H Music and Dominican rapper Angel Dior.

‘Motomami’ arrived in March 2022. NME praised the album in a five-star review upon its release, calling it “an electrifying serve from a left-field mastermind” that contained “some of the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.