Rosalía shares video for new track ‘Saoko’ from upcoming album ‘Motomami’

Rosalía has shared a new song from her forthcoming album ‘Motomami‘, which arrives on March 18 via Columbia. Watch the video for ‘Saoko’ below.

Following on from 2018’s Grammy-winning ‘El Mal Querer’, the Spanish singer-songwriter’s next full-length record will also include her previous single ‘La Fama’, which features The Weeknd.

Rosalía teased two tracks called ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’ on TikTok last month and also shared a snippet of ‘Soako’ on the platform in December. Earlier this week, Rosalía shared the official artwork for ‘Motomami’, announcing that a new track was also arriving this week.

The colourful video for ‘Saoko’ has been directed by Valentin Petit, and features Rosalía amidst a powerful all-women biker gang who do various stunts and tricks around her.

Speaking about the single, Rosalía said: “Naming my next track “SAOKO” and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage I can make to classic reggaeton, a genre that I love and that has been a constant and great inspiration throughout the MOTOMAMI project.”

She continued: “I started “SAOKO’s” beat playing the upright piano at Electric Lady’s Studio B in NY, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was at night and making this beat seemed as fun as driving a Lambo.

“I then distorted this piano and added some classic reggaeton drums from a library that NaisGai had sent me some time ago, which by the way is something very special to me because this library has been passed from one generation of producers to another for a long time.”

‘Motomami’ was recently listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – you can check out the full feature here.

Elsewhere, the singer also appeared in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, The Contract, where she hosted a radio station with Venezuelan musician Arca. The expansion also includes six new songs from Dr. Dre, including team-ups with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg.