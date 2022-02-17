Rosalía teases new single ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ on TikTok

Rosalía has shared a teaser of a new track from her forthcoming album ‘Motomami‘. Listen to a snippet of ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ below.

The Spanish singer-songwriter shared a 20-second clip of the song on her TikTok yesterday (February 16), with a special guest dog attempting to steal the limelight. ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ is the latest taster from ‘Motomami’, which follows on from 2018’s Grammy-winning ‘El Mal Querer’ and officially arrives on March 18 via Columbia.

Earlier this month, Rosalía released the video for album track ‘Saoko’, which stars a powerful all-women biker gang, doing various stunts and tricks. She teased two tracks called ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’ on TikTok last month and also shared a snippet of ‘Soako’ on the platform in December.

Speaking about the single, Rosalía said: “Naming my next track “SAOKO” and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage I can make to classic reggaeton, a genre that I love and that has been a constant and great inspiration throughout the MOTOMAMI project.”

An official release date for ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ is yet to be announced, along with the full tracklist for the album. ‘Motomami’ will also include her 2021 single ‘La Fama’, which features The Weeknd.

Elsewhere, the singer appeared in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, The Contract, where she hosted a radio station with Venezuelan musician Arca. The duo’s station is called MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio and has been available in the game as of December 15.

‘Motomami’ was recently listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – you can check out the full feature here.