Rosalía teases two new songs on TikTok, ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’

Rosalía has taken to TikTok to share clips of two new songs ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’, both of which seem set to appear on her forthcoming album ‘Motomami’.

She posted the first of the two clips on January 1, featuring footage of herself in a pink bikini top and green beanie singing along to a snippet of a song titled ‘Candy’. The second video arrived yesterday (January 16), with the Spanish singer reciting lyrics for a piano-led ballad called ‘Hentai’ on a snow-covered chairlift.

Fans were less excited about the ‘Hentai’ reveal, with one commenting “I hope this is a joke” and another writing “GIRLY WHAT ARE THESE LYRICS” due to the explicit nature of the Spanish lyrics. Check both clips out below.

The pair of videos are the latest in a string of ‘Motomami’ teasers from the Spanish singer, who also shared a snippet of a song called ‘Soako’ in December.

Rosalía revealed that a third album was on its way in November last year, sharing a first taste of the LP in the form of single ‘La Fama’, featuring The Weeknd.

Back in December, it was revealed that Rosalía was set to star in a forthcoming HBO series called Chillin Island, alongside Lil Yachty and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig. The unscripted show launched on HBO Max on December 17, and is based on a radio series of the same name.

Elsewhere, the singer also appeared in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, The Contract, where she hosted a radio station with Venezuelan musician Arca. The expansion also featured six new songs from Dr. Dre, including collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg.