Rosalía unveiled as new musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Rosalía has been unveiled as a new musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

NBC, the host network of the long-running late night sketch show, announced today (February 17) that Rosalía will appear as a guest on March 12, alongside host Zoe Kravitz.

On the upcoming February 26 episode, the previously announced LCD Soundsystem will appear as musical guests, while Charli XCX will now appear on the March 5 edition of the show alongside host Oscar Isaac.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

Just hours out from her scheduled slot on Saturday Night Live last December, Charli XCX announced that her performance wasn’t able to go ahead due to “limited crew”.

Charli was set to perform with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens on the December 18 episode of the show, hosted by Paul Rudd. However, new COVID restrictions were brought in by the NBC programme in response to the Omicron variant, reducing the number of cast and crew.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” she shared on social media at the time. “It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

“Just to clear up any confusion i didn’t decide to cancel or pull out of the show tonight!” Charli wrote in a follow-up post. “We were informed at around 3pm ish that my segment of the show wouldn’t be able to go ahead for everyone’s safety and so there was nothing we could do”

Yesterday (February 16), Rosalía shared a teaser of a new track from her forthcoming album ‘Motomami‘, which arrives on March 18 via Columbia.