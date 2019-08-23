Rosanne Cash, Phoebe Bridgers, Corinne Bailey Rae and more unite for Tom Waits tribute album

Hear two songs from the all-women cover record

A Tom Waits tribute album, comprising covers recorded by an all-female roster of musicians, has been announced.

Titled ‘Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits’, the 12-track record features artists like Rosanne Cash, Phoebe Bridgers, Patty Griffin, Aimee Mann, Corinne Bailey Rae and more. The album will be released November 22 via Dualtone Music Group, a few weeks before Waits turns 70 in December.

‘Come On Up to the House’ was produced by Warren Zanes, who was the biographer of the late Tom Petty and the former frontman of Del Fuegos.

“In just the way Dylan cuts the definitive version but never stakes out the song’s territory in a way that leaves no room for majestic covers, the recordings I was gathering were showing me the remarkable strength, the resonance of Waits’ stuff,” Zane wrote in the album’s liner notes, per Rolling Stone.

Two songs from the record have been released so far: Patty Griffin’s moving rendition of ‘Ruby’s Arms’ from Waits’ 1980 album ‘Heartattack and Vine’, and Courtney Marie Andrews’ cover of ‘Downtown Train’ from the 1985 album ‘Rain Dogs’. Hear both songs and view the full tracklist below:

The tracklist of ‘Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits’ is:

1. ‘Come On Up to the House’ by Joseph

2. ‘Hold On’ by Aimee Mann

3. ‘Georgia Lee’ by Phoebe Bridgers

4. ‘Ol’ 55’ by Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer

5. ‘Take It With Me’ by Angie McMahon

6. ‘Jersey Girl’ by Corinne Bailey Rae

7. ‘Ruby’s Arms’ by Patty Griffin

8. ‘Time’ by Rosanne Cash

9. ‘You Can Never Hold Back Spring’ by Kat Edmonson

10. ‘House Where Nobody Lives’ by Iris Dement

11. ‘Downtown Train’ by Courtney Marie Andrews

12. ‘Tom Traubert’s Blues’ by The Wild Reeds