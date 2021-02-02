Rose McGowan addresses abuse claims against ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan has spoken out about the abuse claims against her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson, saying she stands with the woman behind the allegations.

The actor was engaged to Manson for two years, but separated from him in 2001. The couple were together for around three-and-a-half years.

The Charmed star shared an Instagram post last night (February 1) in which she addressed the allegations by Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood and other women. “I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson,” she wrote.

“When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.”

She continued to say that she stands with Wood “and all of those who have or will come forward”.

“And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward,” McGowan added. “And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”

In a video, McGowan added that she was “proud” of Wood and the three other women. “When he was with me, he was not like that,” she said. “But that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others, before or after.

“It takes time to come forward and, again, I am proud – proud of these women and anybody who stands against an abuser.”

Wood and four more women accused Manson of sexual assault, grooming and manipulation on Monday. She had previously given testimony about an abusive relationship she was in during her late teens, but hadn’t named her alleged abuser.

In an Instagram post, the actor accused Manson by name, saying she was “here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives”.

Manson has since denied the claims in his own Instagram post, saying his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”. “Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote.”

After the allegations were made, the musician was dropped from his record label Loma Vista and removed from the TV projects he was working on, including American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.